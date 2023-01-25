WhatsApp launches its native Mac app in public beta

WhatsApp has finally rolled out the native macOS app in a public beta, so users who use a Mac will now be able to use the messaging app. WhatsApp users need to have a Mac that is using Apple's own chip with macOS 11 Big Sur or a newer version. If you have an Intel-based Mac that runs apps built with Mac Catalyst – Apple's cross-platform development framework – you will be able to test the new app.

A report from WaBetaInfo revealed that the app was first released back in July last year, but it was limited to a few people only. So, not a lot of Mac users were able to try out the messaging app. The new macOS app can be downloaded from WhatsApp's official website.

Until now, Mac users had only one option to use WhatsApp and that is the web version. While this did offer relief to users, it didn't give the best experience to them. There are a few performance issues and the web version doesn't have all the features that one gets with the stable version of the messaging app.

The new version has a revamped user interface. People will see a few changes in the macOS version of WhatsApp. There is a dedicated app sidebar and one will also notice a feature to drag and drop files from the device to chats. It is important to note that the new macOS app version is still in the beta version, and so, users are advised to use it at their own risk. The beta version will likely have some glitches, so the experience won't be as smooth as one gets with other WhatsApp versions.

Besides, WhatsApp is working on several new features and it is expected to release one of the biggest updates yet. The platform will soon allow you to share images in their original quality. Currently, the messaging app compresses the size of the media that you share with your friends and family.

The reason behind this is that the platform saves your mobile data because high-resolution images will empty your data pretty much faster. The other reason is the content gets shared pretty fast when sharing lower-quality images. The messaging platform is working on a View Once feature for text messages.

The company already lets you share View Once photos or chats. Now, it is planning to let you send View Once text messages. This feature could be helpful at a time when we share passwords with people on WhatsApp. The platform is also said to be working on a way to let you save disappearing messages. This might come in handy when you need to save some of the messages that could be important and you don't want them to get deleted after sometime.