WhatsApp launches two new features for groups, here are all the details

WhatsApp has announced new updates that are coming to the messaging app. The platform will be releasing new features for groups, which will give admins more control over who can join a group, and the update will also make it easier for you to discover what groups you have in common with someone. Here is everything you need to know about the latest update.

With the upcoming update, the company wants to give admins more control over their group privacy. It will give them the ability to decide who is able to join a group. An admin will be able to choose to share their group's invite link, or make their group joinable in a community.

"Groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations and it's important that admins are able to easily decide who can and cannot come in," WhatsApp said.

The second feature that WhatsApp will add to the app is the ability to see what all groups a user shares with known people. People will just be required to search for a contact's name to see their groups in common.

"With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, we want to make it easy to know which groups you have in common with someone. Whether you're trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you're both in, you can now easily search a contact's name," the company said.

These features will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks. These changes follow some of the updates that have been made over the last few months, including making groups larger, and giving admins the ability to delete messages sent in the groups they manage. The platform has revealed that it will keep adding more tools to offer users the most out of group chatting feature.

Besides, the messaging app is also working on a lot of other features. It is soon expected to allow users to send photos or videos in their original quality. We might also get the ability to share at least 100 images at once. This feature has been spotted in the beta version of the app. The messaging app will also let users transfer chat history using QR codes, which is something that the beta version of the app has suggested. At the moment, it is unknown when these features will be made available for the public.