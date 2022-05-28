WhatsApp likely to launch an iPad version soon

For the longest time, iPad users have demanded a separate WhatsApp app but the company has not released on yet. On several occasions, WhatsApp was spotted testing an iPad app but it never made it to the final version. However, WhatsApp may finally launch an iPad version as it was spotted working on the Multi device 2.0. The multi-device support allows users to log in to a single account from four different devices, but WhatsApp still does not allow users to log in to a single account from two different phones.

Sharing the screenshot of the iPad version of the app, Wabetainfo, a website that tracks the features of WhatsApp wrote, "Multi-device 2.0 will let people link an additional mobile phone or tablet (WhatsApp for iPad/Android tablet) to the same WhatsApp account in the future." It has not been revealed whether the WhatsApp for iPad will have the same features as the desktop version as well the phone version of the app. Apart from the iPad, WhatsApp is also working on a dedicated version for the MacOS.

WhatsApp is currently not optimised for tablets. This does not mean that you cannot use WhatsApp on tablets, you can still download the mobile version from the App Store and Play Store, depending on the OS of your tablet.

After working on the feature for almost three years, WhatsApp made the multi-device feature available for all. The feature currently lets user to use WhatsApp from four different accounts for a single account. However, there can only be one primary phone and rest of the devices can be your laptop or laptop.

Talking about the feature, a WhatsApp spokesperson had said, "Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time," the spokesperson said.



