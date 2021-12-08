WhatsApp linked device feature receives fix for sync issue

WhatsApp users had reportedly been experiencing issues related to chat synchronisation when running WhatsApp on multiple devices. The bug apparently results in wrongly synced chats between the various linked devices.

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application globally, is now rolling out a security fix for the issue that resolves the sync issue. It s being reportedly rolled out for WhatsApp beta users and is being implemented automatically.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new security update that better syncs the WhatsApp chat between a user's mobile application and other linked devices like a laptop running WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop. The issue was causing WhatsApp users chats and media to appear differently on linked devices.

The fix is reportedly currently being rolled out for WhatsApp beta users on iOS and Android. As a part of the security update, WhatsApp may log out users facing this issue automatically from their linked devices.

Users who are automatically logged out will see a message pop up that reads, "Your devices were logged out due to an unexpected issue. Please re-link your devices". This is understood to be a precautionary measure for the linked devices. Users can relink the devices by going to Settings > Linked devices and scanning the given QR code.

Earlier this week, the Mark Zuckerberg owned messaging platform also announced three new time settings for its disappearing messages feature. The disappearing messages feature that was rolled out earlier this year only had the option of automatically deleting a message or media after 7 days.

Now WhatsApp has introduced three options for the users to choose from; 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Once any of the time limits are selected, WhatsApp will automatically delete the chat or media history after the specified time limit expires. It is also worth noting that turning on disappearing messages by default will not affect existing chats.

Users will be displayed a notification message stating that the disappearing messages feature is on by default when they start a new chat. There is also an option to turn off the disappearing messages feature for individual chats.

The disappearing messages feature that WhatsApp introduced is similar to the one seen on Snapchat, however, unlike Snapchat WhatsApp does not inform the sender if the receiver takes a screenshot or forwards the messages or media.