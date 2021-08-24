WhatsApp may add Payment shortcut on Android app, some iPhone users may get it too

WhatsApp may add new icons to its Android as well as the iOS app. If reports are to be believed, WhatsApp may add a payment shortcut to the chat bar. The new icon had appeared during the beta tests. It is still in its development phase and unclear whether WhatsApp would plan a stable rollout for the same or not. WhatsApp Payment lets users send or receive money on the messaging app. You do not have to download a separate app to send money if you have added your card details to WhatsApp.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a new shortcut to let users send money to their contacts quickly. "WhatsApp is introducing a new shortcut to quickly send payments. Previously you had to open the chat action sheet in order to send payments, instead of WhatsApp is now placing a dedicated button on the chat bar," the Wabetainfo read. The new addition was spotted on the Android beta build of WhatsApp.

So if you are an Android beta tester, you need to download recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.17 to get the feature. The feature is currently available to Indian users. The report said that the users in Brazil may also get the feature. The payment icon shortcut also works for iOS users. Some iOS beta testers have already spotted the feature on the app.

In the screenshots, you can see the Payment icon next to the attachment icon on the chat bar. WhatsApp has not made any announcements about when the feature would go official.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also launched a beta program for WhatsApp desktop users. Meaning, enrolling on the beta program would let users test the upcoming features on WhatsApp web. The beta version needs to be downloaded manually from the WhatsApp site. WhatsApp desktop beta users can also give relevant feedback to WhatsApp about the upcoming features. The feedback can be given on Settings > Contact Us.

On a related note, WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use the iPad as a new linked device. Not just iPad, WhatsApp is also planning to add Android Tablets to multi-device on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is currently under development and the feature would be made available in a future update.