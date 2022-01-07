WhatsApp may do away with Broadcast List and New Group from chat list in future update

WhatsApp may soon remove a lot of options from your chat list. It has been reported that WhatsApp will do away with the Broadcast List and New Group options from the chat list. When you open the messaging app you see the Broadcast List and the New Group options on the top right and left of the chat screen. However, WhatsApp might remove them in a future update.

As per WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will only keep the Archived list at the top of the chat screen and will remove the Broadcast List and New Group. "WhatsApp is planning to make the chats list very clean and to do that, they need to remove certain UI elements. In particular, they are planning to remove the row where you can open your broadcast lists and create new groups," the report said.

The Broadcast List and New Group made it users create a group or send messages to a lot of people with a single tap. However, WhatsApp is now planning to de-clutter the chat screen. In the screenshot shared by Wabetanifo, the update only shows the Archived Chat option at the top of the screen.

The report reveals that there will be a new entry point for "Broadcast" within your contacts list, available when you tap the same button "Start New Chat" at the top right. Similar settings can be expected with New Group options. However, WhatsApp may only roll out the changes in the future update. There is no confirmation whether WhatsApp will roll out the feature anytime soon. The change in the UI is currently under development and plans may change before the release of the feature.

On a related note, WhatsApp was also spotted testing a new feature that shows the profile picture of users in the notifications panel. The messaging app has rolled out the feature for iOS beta users."WhatsApp has added the support to include profile photos in notifications when you receive new messages from chats and groups. This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs," the report notes. More WhatsApp accounts are expected to get the feature at later date. The feature is currently at beta stage and WhatsApp will only release the feature with improvements.