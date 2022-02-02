WhatsApp may extend time limit for Delete for Everyone feature from one hour to two days

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to extend the time limit of the Delete for Everyone feature. The existing time limit is one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds, but soon WhatsApp might increase it to two days. This means that users will now be able to delete their messages two days after sending a message. The current time limit only allows users to delete the message one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds after sending the message.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has been working to increase the time limit for the 'Delete for Everyone' to two days and 12 hours from one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds. So, if WhatsApp rolls out the feature, users will be able to delete their messages even after two days of sending them. WhatsApp is now planning to change the time limit from one hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds to 7 days and 8 minutes. Once the feature is rolled out, a message will be displayed saying "This was deleted by an admin, WAbetainfo".

Previously, WhatsApp was planning to increase the time limit to one week, but it seems like WhatsApp has stopped testing the feature and may not roll it out.

WhatsApp was also spotted testing the iMessage-like message reactions feature yet again.As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. The WhatsApp tipster had also shared the screenshot of how the feature would look once it is rolled out. The message reactions feature would let users react to messages with a bunch of emojis available. Users will simply have to tap on the message to select an emoji and send it. The message reactions feature is similar to the one on iMessage.

Wabetanifo had previously revealed that the message reactions will be end-to-end encrypted so nobody outside the chat can see your reactions. "Messages can have an infinite number of reactions, but if you have more than 999 reactions, you will read "999+". This is especially applicable in group chats," the report stated. However, the report had mentioned back then that WhatsApp would roll out limited emojis initially, but the number would increase with time. The feature will be rolled out to iOS and Android users.