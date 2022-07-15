WhatsApp may give users more time to delete their messages after sending them

WhatsApp is working on a bunch of interesting features that will make tasks simpler for users.As per reports, WhatsApp will soon give users more time to delete their messages after sending them. Have you ever been in situations where you desperately wanted to delete a text after sending it but could not do so because you had missed the deadline? Well, WhatsApp will now ease your woes a bit. The messaging app is now planning to increase the time limit for the "Delete for me" feature.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will extend the time limit for the 'Delete for me' feature. The current setup allows users to delete the messages they have sent by latest for one hour, eight minutes, 16 seconds from the delivery of the message. However, WhatsApp will soon make it easier for users to delete messages even after two days. So, users will be able to delete the messages permanently two hours after sending them. Once the message is deleted, a "this message was deleted" message will appear on your chat box.

The WhatsApp features tracker reveals that some beta testers on the iOS version of the app were able to delete messages within 2 days, 12 hours of sending them. Wabetainfo has also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature, which shows how the feature will work once it is rolled out to the wider audience.

"We know that the previous limit was 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds but, as you can see in this screenshot, we tried to delete a message sent over an hour before and the option "delete for everyone" still showed up, so this is the best way to check if the feature is already available for your WhatsApp account. If "delete for everyone" doesn't show up, don't worry: there will be another beta update that will make the feature available for your account," the report noted.

Wabetainfo also noted that WhatsApp will also roll out the feature to let group admins delete messages from the group. So, basically, if you send something to the group which hurts the sentiments of the people in the group, the admin will be able to permanently remove them from the system. The features are currently under development and will be available in a future update.

