WhatsApp may make it easier for users to move chat history from iOS to Android, here is how it will work

Users who switch from Android to iOS and vice versa often lose their chat history because chat migration in operating systems is not available yet. However, the latest reports suggest that is finally developing a way to let users transfer their chat history from iOS to Android. Up until now, chat histories can only migrate from an Android device to an Android and from iOS to iOS. But now, two publications that are mostly correct with their predictions about WhatsApp have noted that WhatsApp will finally fix that issue.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing the chat history migration feature which would let users transfer their chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa, seamlessly. The features tracker says that the upcoming feature would eliminate the need to use third-party apps like WhatsApp Plus and more that violate the terms of service.

"WhatsApp will allow migrating your chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android. It is obvious that WhatsApp will also allow the opposite way. When the user tries to link a device having a different operating system to his WhatsApp account, it's always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version," Wabetainfo report stated.

The WhatsApp features tracker also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature. In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, you can see the caricatures of an iPhone and an Android phone places next to each other. You will find the "Move chats to Android feature" right below the caricatures. However, the page says that in order to migrate your chats from iOS to Android, you will first have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp.Similarly, when you wish to transfer your chat history from iOS to Android, you will first have to update the app.

Wabetaiinfo said in its report that the chat migration feature would be beneficial for multi-device support. The multi-device option is another feature that WhatsApp seems to be developing. "WhatsApp is giving a lot of priority for this feature, that will allow using your WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time. The development of the feature takes a long time because it will totally change your experience on WhatsApp, and a lot of things have been rewritten in order to be compatible with multi-device," the report says.

