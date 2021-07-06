WhatsApp may provide early access to multi-device feature to Android, iOS beta users

WhatsApp beta users may soon get a chance to lay their hands on one of WhatsApp's most-awaited features. As per the latest reports, WhatsApp is soon going to provide early access to its multi-device feature to the beta users. WhatsApp has been rumoured to be working on the feature for the longest time now, but it wants to know what some users think about it, before rolling out the final product. The messaging app is reportedly working on a couple of features that are currently in their final stages of development.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will ask users to help it test the first version of the multi-device beta program. "Early access to multi-device beta will be available very soon, so you can use WhatsApp Web without an internet connection on the phone. Be sure to follow me to be notified when you can join, because it might be a limited beta program. I don't know yet, so be fast," WhatsApp's features tracker posted. You will have to update to the latest beta version to be able to test the feature.

Multi-device support as the name suggests will let users log in to a single account using four devices. For instance, you will be able to log in to your WhatsApp account using your iPad and iPhone at the same time. Currently, users can only use their phone and computer to log in to their WhatsApp account at the same. You cannot do that from any other device other than your primary device. Not even a Tab can be used. However, WhatsApp wants to change that and makes things easier for its use. But before WhatsApp rolls out the feature, it will have to address the limitations and security lapses that may arise.

To address the security concerns, WhatsApp may roll out multi-device support with end-to-end encryption. As per the WhatsApp features tracker, wabetainfo, end-to-end encryption will be compatible with multi-device as well.

Talking about the multi-device feature, Mark Zuckerberg during a chat with Wabetinfo revealed that the multi-device support will be launching soon. "It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we've solved this, and we're looking forward to getting it out soon." WhatsApp wants to ensure that the messages between users remain safe even when they switch devices.