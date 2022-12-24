WhatsApp may soon allow users to report status updates 

WhatsApp is constantly working on features to improve the user's experience. The messaging app is now working on a new feature which will give users the power to report status updates on the desktop beta. WhatsApp is reportedly creating a new menu in the status section, which will make the reporting process seamless. WhatsApp already has the option to let people report messages and contacts for violating the terms of service of the messaging app.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will now let users report Status updates. For instance, if a person in your contact has shared an obscene video as a Status update or any video which harms the sentiments of people or incites violence can be reported on WhatsApp. The messaging app is currently testing the feature on its desktop version.

"It will be possible to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section. Thanks to this option, in case you see any suspicious status update that may violate their Terms of Service, you will finally be able to report it to the moderation team. As happens with reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation," Wabetainfo noted.

Wabetanifo further reported that the ability to report status updates is a feature under development. The feature will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

On a related note, WhatsApp is also planning to roll out the DND feature on WhatsApp desktop app. WhatsApp's upcoming feature will now help you turn off notifications for WhatsApp calls on Windows. It will let users disable notifications for calls feature to some beta testers through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp has reported that users who have updated their WhatsApp app for Windows are likely to get the option for disabling notifications within the app's settings. The new feature will help users in silencing incoming WhatsApp calls if they don't want to receive them.

Along with the DND feature, WhatsApp has also released a new 'Accidental delete' feature for users to undo 'delete for me' messages. The feature is available for all Android and iOS users and allows users to retrieve deleted messages within a 5 second time frame. So for instance, if you have deleted a mistake you were not supposed to, you can use the undo 'delete for me' message.

