WhatsApp may soon allow users to transfer data from Android to Android without Google Drive

WhatsApp introduced a slew of new features last year. The features and security updates made the platform more secure and even enhanced the user interface. But that is not all and with the growing technology, the platform will have to grow and adapt to user requirements. And for the same reason the platform is planning to bring some helpful and much needed features in 2023. One of the reported features WhatsApp is said to be working on is a new chat transfer feature.

Last year the meta-owned platform rolled out a new feature to allow users migrate their chat history from Android to iOS though Move to iOS app. But now According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new chat transfer feature which will allow its users to move chat history to a new android device. The feature is said to be under development and is expected to be rolled out in future updates of the app.

How will chat transfer to android feature work

Currently, WhatsApp offers Android users to save chat history backups in Google drive. Whenever a user switches to a new Android smartphone, they have to log into their Google account and then retrieve the chat backup to bring back all the chat history, images, videos and other data of their WhatsApp.

Once the feature is launched for everyone, WhatsApp users will be able to transfer their app data from one smartphone to another by going to WhatsApp Settings> Chats > Chat transfer to Android.

This way users will get a dedicated and hassle-free migrating option without defending on the Google Drive backup.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on some other features including a kept message feature. According to reports, with this new feature users will be able to temporarily save the disappearing messages so that everyone in the chat can see it. However, WhatsApp will still allow users to "un-keep" the message at any time to permanently make it disappear from the chat window.

Basically, how this feature will work is, if the disappearing messages option is turned on, users can select and temporarily save some messages to prevent them from disappearing from the chat window. Users will see a bookmark bubble on saved messages even after other chats are expired. Notably, WhatsApp will allow all the participants in the conversation to delete kept messages at any time.

The feature is said to be under development and can be seen in the future updates.



