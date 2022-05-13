WhatsApp may soon introduce chat filters for all users in future update

WhatsApp is testing out different ways to enhance the user experience.The messaging app was found working on chat filters that would let users find chats in a simple and quick manner. The chat filter feature is already available for the business accounts, but now WhatsApp is planning to introduce it to non-business accounts as well. WhatsApp has recently rolled out bunch of interesting updates such as the ability to transfer files up to 2GB, emoji reactions and more,

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp had rolled out advanced search filters for business accounts for Android, iOS, and Desktop. The simple chat filters were used to quickly find chats. However, the report claims that WhatsApp will make the feature available to all users in the future update. "WhatsApp is making it easier to search for unread chats, contacts, non-contacts, and groups. Standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference: the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages," the report noted.

WhatsApp has also rolled out the possibility to send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time. The files will have end-to-end encryption. The previous setup allowed users to only transfer 100MB at a time, which was not enough.With an increased limit, transferring a lot of videos and files together would no longer be an issue for users. However, WhatsApp does recommend using WiFi for larger files. The messaging noted in a blog, that it will display a counter while uploading or downloading to let users know how long the transfer will take.

WhatsApp has also noted in the blog post that it will now let users add up to 512 people to a group. The messaging app currently lets people add only 256 people to a group. However, changes will not be found immediately as WhatsApp has said that it will roll out the feature slowly. "Building private, safe, and secure communities takes work and we think this series of improvements will help people and groups stay close to one another," WhatsApp noted.