WhatsApp may soon let Android users forward stickers quickly

WhatsApp is working on a plethora of features. Every other day, the messaging is spotted working on something or the other. The latest feature that the messaging app is reportedly working is a shortcut to let users forward stickers quickly. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on the beta version of the app, it may be rolled out to the non-beta users in the coming days. A few days ago, WhatsApp also rolled out the ability to create stickers on the web version of the messaging app. The feature will be made available to the mobile version of the app soon.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version will soon let users forward stickers quickly. In order to get the feature, users will have to update their beta app to the 2.21.24.11 version. The forward shortcut will appear next to the sticker in the message thread. You can tap on the shortcut and forward it to your contacts. Once the feature is rolled out, users will not have to follow the lengthy process of tapping and holding the sticker and then forwarding it to your contacts.

WhatsApp currently has the shortcut button for images. You would notice a shortcut button next to the image on your message thread. You can simply tap on it and send it to your contacts instead of holding it and then sending it to the contact.

On a related note, WhatsApp made the custom sticker maker feature available for the web version of the app. Users on the WhatsApp web can now create their own stickers using pictures. Along with the feature to turn pictures into stickers, users can also add smileys, existing stickers and even add texts to the self-created stickers. WhatsApp will also get a dozen editing features. The custom sticker maker feature has been launched for WhatsApp on Mac and PC.

Here is how you can make stickers on WhatsApp

— WhatsApp users can open the chat window

— Tap on the attachment paperclip icon and attach a sticker

— Upload a photo to create your custom sticker.

— You can outline and crop your photo into a sticker and add emojis or words to it

Whatsapp was also spotted testing the feature on the mobile version of the app. The company may bring the custom sticker maker to the mobile app users as well.