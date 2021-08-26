WhatsApp may soon let users listen to their voice messages before sending them

WhatsApp may add new updates to the voice messages feature on the app. If reports are to be believed, WhatsApp will now let users listen to their voice messages before sending them. Apart from this, WhatsApp will also display waveforms while you record your messages. The new features are currently available for Android and iOS beta testers. Previously, WhatsApp had rolled out the possibility to increase the speed of voice messages.

As per tipster Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is rolling out two new features for voice messages. The messaging app is rolling out voice waveforms for Android and iOS beta testers. This means that users will see waveforms while recording a voice message. Along with the real-time waveforms, WhatsApp has also added a new stop button. Users can stop their recording midway and listen to it before hitting the send button.

"WhatsApp has rolled out two features. The first one shows real-time voice waveforms and the possibility to stop recording the voice message. The second feature is about the ability to listen to the recorded voice message before sending it," the report reveals. The stop button that WhatsApp has added will make it easier for users to stop the recording in between and record the message again. There is also a delete button, you can quickly delete your recording if you do not like it.

WhatsApp is rolling out these features today for Android and iOS beta testers. If you are a beta tester, you need to update your app to the latest version to get the feature. WhatsApp is testing the feature currently, so it would be too premature to comment if the voice feature will be rolled out for non-beta testers or not.

On a related note, WhatsApp was also spotted testing message reactions. The feature will let you react to messages. You can place an emoji on a message to express what you feel about it. The message reactions feature is already available on Instagram, Twitter, iMessage.

"Today we can finally announce one of the first messaging features that's coming on WhatsApp: reactions! You already know what is a reaction: it's usually an emoji that you can place on a message to express emotions. Instagram, Twitter, iMessage already support message reactions and today we can start to discover the progress of their development," Wabetainfo report said.