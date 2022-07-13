WhatsApp may soon let users put voice notes as status updates

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features to provide a better experience for the users. After launching a bunch of emoji reactions, WhatsApp is now spotted working on a new feature that would let users put voice notes as Status updates. The current setup allows users to post only pictures and videos as statuses. WhatsApp's upcoming feature will now let users share their audio notes.

As per WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will finally add voice note support in statuses. A voice note shared as a status update may be called "voice status", the report notes.

The WhatsApp features tracker has also shared a screenshot of the feature explaining the functionality of voice note support in statuses. "There is a new icon at the bottom of the status tab that will quickly let us send a voice note to our status update. Note that the voice note will only be shared with the people you choose within your status privacy settings, and the voice note will be end-to-end encrypted as other images and videos shared to your status," the Wabetainfo report noted.

The feature is under development, so we do not know when it will be released to beta testers.

Apart from that, WhatsApp was also spotted working on a companion mode feature which is similar to the multi-device support but is more convenient. The companion mode, once rolled out, will let users have one WhatsApp account on two smartphones simultaneously. The current setup does not allow users to access one account from two smartphones, but it can be done from other devices like iPad and computers.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will make it easier for users to link a second phone to their WhatsApp account. This means that now you can use one WhatsApp account on two phones. The current setup does not allow users to access WhatsApp on two smartphones. However, users can access their accounts from the desktop, tabs and other devices. The feature is currently under development.

"When users log into WhatsApp from a secondary mobile device, their chats are securely copied to the companion device. This process may take a while to complete, so WhatsApp is working on adding the same message system available on WhatsApp Web/Desktop: it explains that chats are still in sync, so old messages are momentarily not available," Wabetainfo said about the feature.

