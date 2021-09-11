WhatsApp may soon roll out voice transcription feature: Here is how it may work

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features. The latest feature that WhatsApp is reportedly working on is a voice transcription feature. WhatsApp was earlier toying with the idea of integrating a third-party app for the voice transcription feature. However, as per the latest reports, WhatsApp has taken the matters into its own hands and working on the feature. The feature will reportedly be optional, and it is currently being developed. WhatsApp recently added a new security layer to its messages by offering end-to-end encryption for chat back-ups.

As per noted tipster Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a possibility to bring a voice transcription feature to its messaging app. This simply means the app will start transcribing the voice messages when the feature will be rolled out. "We already talked about the possibility to get a transcription of your voice messages four months ago, using a third-party app on WhatsApp for Android. An external app was needed because WhatsApp doesn't support this feature, but today things are finally changing because we can announce that WhatsApp is working on voice message transcription!" the report said.

The WhatsApp features tracker says that your messages won't be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server for getting the transcription, but Apple apparently provides a voice transcription feature. "Your voice message will also help Apple to improve its speech recognition technology, but it won't be directly linked to your identity. This feature is optional but, when you decide to transcribe a message, special permission will be required," the report said.

The report reveals that you would have to grant special permission to the app to transcribe your messages. The screenshot shows that there will be a special transcript section within the app. You can paste your voice recordings and apply the transcript feature. Wabetainfo in its report said that when a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database. So you will not have to transcribe a voice message again and again, as the details will get automatically saved in the database.

Wabetainfo says that there is no information on when the feature will be rolled out to the users. On iOS, the feature is under development, so it will be released in a future update for beta testers. There is no information on whether the feature will be rolled out to Android users or not.