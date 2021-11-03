WhatsApp may tweak Delete for Everyone feature which could increase time limit for deleting old messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on tweaking the Delete for Everyone feature. It is reportedly going to tweak the feature and will allow users to delete their messages months after sending them. As of now, WhatsApp users can only delete messages they have sent for both the sender and the receiver within one hour of sending them. According to features tracker WaBetaInfo, the time limit for increasing the Delete for Everyone feature could be increased to an indefinite period. WaBetaInfo shared a screenshot according to which a user was able to delete a message that was sent over three months ago.

When WhatsApp released the feature in 2017, the limit was set to seven minutes. In 2018, WhatsApp set the new limit to 4096 seconds, which is 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. As of now, there is no confirmation from the company but the report notes that a Delete for Everyone feature without a time limit is under development.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced three new features to its app. The Facebook-owned company has announced one new feature for the web version of the app as well as the mobile version whereas two new features have been launched for the mobile app. WhatsApp users can edit their images on the web as well as the mobile before sending them. Further, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will offer sticker suggestions to users as they type the message. WhatsApp's contextual sticker will prompt sticker suggestions to users as they type, enabling them to find that right sticker at the right time to accurately express themselves.

WhatsApp is also working on a desktop photo editor which will allow users to edit images on their desktop app before sending them. Users can also add stickers to the pictures. The feature was only limited to the mobile version of the app. However, now WhatsApp web users can also use this feature.

WhatsApp has also changed how link previews appear on the app and users can now see the complete link preview while sending or receiving them. WhatsApp is also said to be working on a video playback interface for iOS users for videos shared from YouTube, Instagram and other platforms. It will allow iOS users to play the video in full screen and move the picture-in-picture mode.



