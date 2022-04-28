WhatsApp might soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

It seems that WhatsApp is now planning to extend the multi-device feature. The popular messaging platform might soon let you use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones. WaBetaInfo has spotted the same update in the latest Android beta version of the app. The screenshots show that WhatsApp will call the new feature a "companion" device. Here's how this will work.

One will have to first "register a device as a companion," after which WhatsApp will allow users to access one account on a different phone by scanning a QR code using their primary smartphone. The platform already has a multi-device feature, but it only allows people to use the app on desktops and not on mobiles.

The feature is currently under development. It is currently unknown as to when this feature will arrive to the stable version of WhatsApp. The cited source says that one can expect this in a future update. There is no information on when this will be made available to iOS beta version.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows a user to link their primary account to up to four different devices. The addition of the multi-device feature was a great addition as it lets users access the messaging app even when their phone is switched off. So, how does this work?

Initially, one will require their phone to link their WhatsApp account to additional devices, after which users will be able to use the app without their smartphone. First, you need to open WhatsApp, and tap on the three-dotted icon, which is on the top right corner of the screen. Here, you will find an option called Linked devices. You simply need to tap on it and then tap again on "Link a Device ."

After this, visit the WhatsApp Web page on your computer and you will notice a QR code on the screen. You simply need to scan it using your phone, after which you will be able to use the messaging app on your computer too. You can follow the same process to access the app on other devices. The app does give you an option to remove your account from different devices.