WhatsApp multi-device feature to support more kinds of devices including iPad

After years of speculations and leaks, WhatsApp officially announced the multi-device support for beta users earlier this month. The company announced that it would provide earlier access to the beta testers to know what users think about it. Now, a WhatsApp spokesperson has shared interesting details about the upcoming feature in an interview with TechRadar. He has ensured that the WhatsApp web will not be replaced by the upcoming multi-device feature.

In an interview with the publication, the company source does not reveal when the multi-device feature will be rolled out for a wider audience but said that the feature is going to be useful for the users.

"Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time," the spokesperson said.

WhatsApp may also add support for iPad along with WhatsApp web, portal, desktop and phone. It was revealed by the Facebook-owned company that there can only be one primary phone in the multi-device setup.

The company spokesperson also revealed that WhatsApp Web is an important platform for WhatsApp and it will not be replaced by the multi-device feature.

"WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users. Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. Desktop and Web support only worked by mirroring off your phone - which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection," a WhatsApp spokesman told us," the spokesperson said.

Multi-device support as the name suggests will let users log in to a single account using four devices. For instance, you will be able to log in to your WhatsApp account using your iPad and iPhone at the same time. Currently, users can only use their phone and computer to log in to their WhatsApp account at the same. You cannot do that from any other device other than your primary device. Not even a Tab can be used. However, WhatsApp wants to change that and makes things easier for its use. But before WhatsApp rolls out the feature, it will have to address the limitations and security lapses that may arise.