WhatsApp new feature coming soon, will allow users to pin messages within chats

WhatsApp's pin chat feature allows users to pin selected chats to the top of the chat list.Users can pin up to three specific conversations that are important to them to quickly access them. Now it seems like the platform is planning to bring a similar feature to its chat windows too. According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats so that users can pin important messages for quick access.

A report by Wabetainfo suggests that the meta-owned instant messaging app will soon release a new feature which will give users the ability to pin messages within chats and groups. Pinning the messages will help users organise their chats and highlight important messages for quick access. It will also help users to highlight any particular message.

"With this feature, it will be easier to find important messages in a conversation. In fact, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.17 update from the Play Store (the business version of the app), we discovered that this feature is under development for a future update of the app," reveals the report by WABetaInfo.

The feature is currently under development and is expected to be released in the future update of the app. Once released, the 'Pinned Messages' feature will help users in pinning important messages to the top of the chat. Additionally, it will also improve organisation in groups with high message volume, making it easier for users to access important information.

However, to use the feature, both the sender and the receipt will have to update the app with the latest version of WhatsApp to get access to the version updates.

In the meantime, WhatsApp has released a new version update for iOS users with a series of new features. iOS users can now create personalised WhatsApp Avatar and use them, as stickers and for profile pictures. To create a WhatsApp avatar on iOS, go to WhatsApp Settings> Avatar.

iOS users can now also record videos on WhatsApp hands-free by swiping the left in the WhatsApp camera. In addition, the new update also includes a feature that allows users to drag and drop pictures from other platforms to WhatsApp making it easier to share images, videos and documents from other apps. And yes the "undo delete for me" feature is also live for iOS users.

As for privacy updates, the new WhatsApp for iOS update allows users to control who can view their online status. To change the settings, go to WhatsApp Settings> Privacy and Select and tap on "Last seen and Online". You can select from 'Everyone' or 'Same as