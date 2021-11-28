WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp adds ability to send stickers without the need to save them

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned short messaging platform has been consistently trying to update itself. WhatsApp has now begun testing a new feature that allows users to send stickers to their contacts quickly. The feature was initially only available to Android beta testers, but it may be made available to the general public in the coming days.

The latest update (version 2.21.13.15) for Android adds a shortcut to quickly forward a sticker to others. Until now, the only way to send a sticker to someone else was to save it to your favourites and then manually select it.

The forward shortcut is located next to the sticker sent in a message thread. You can simply tap the shortcut and then select the contact with whom you want to share it. This cuts short the usual process of tapping and holding the sticker, then tapping the forward button on top to share it with your contacts.

This comes after an update where they introduced custom sticker makers for desktop and Web users allowing them to easily create personalised graphics within seconds using mainstream platforms like Instagram.

WhatsApp already has a similar feature to forward images on the platform. As and when a user comes across an image as a part of WhatsApp chat, there is a circular arrow icon right beside it. Using it, users can forward the image to other contacts by selecting whom they wish to send the image to.

In related news, WhatsApp made the custom sticker maker feature available for the web version of the app. To access the custom sticker creation feature, users can start by clicking the "Attach" icon, then selecting "Stickers", then select an image to upload. In addition to the WhatsApp web version, this feature will also be present in the Desktop application from next week.

Once uploaded, the image can be edited to turn it into the perfect sticker. Broadly speaking, this feature allows you to remove the background from the sticker you are going to create. WhatsApp was also spotted testing the feature on the mobile version of the app. The company may bring the custom sticker maker to the mobile app users as well.

WhatsApp introduced stickers on its platform back in October 2018. Since then, the messaging app has brought a host of updates to let people easily and more actively share stickers on the platform. It also launched stickers in Pay Mode in October this year and recently allowed Web and desktop users to start creating custom stickers to share on the platform.