WhatsApp now allows desktop users make group video and voice calls, here is now

WhatsApp has introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and has a similar interface to the WhatsApp mobile app for iOS or Android. The new version of WhatsApp allows desktop users to start group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. A similar revamped version will be released for MAC users in coming days. Currently the new Mac desktop version of WhatsApp is in beta testing.

In a recent blog post, Meta announced that its instant messaging app for Windows has got a revamped look with new features. "We're introducing a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and is built with an interface similar to the mobile version of the app," reads the blog post.

"You can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. We'll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and coworkers," it further adds.

WhatsApp which is one of the most popular instant messaging Apps across the globe, has earlier mentioned that it takes users' privacy and experience its priority. For the same reason, the platform offers an end-to-end encrypted messaging experience during cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets and more, so that all the conversations are private and only seen by the sender and the receiver.

The platform also allows users to use their WhatsApp account simultaneously on other devices. For example, users can sync their WhatsApp accounts on Mobile, Tablet and Windows together. To improve its multi-device capabilities, WhatsApp is also in the process of developing more features and improvements. In its blog post, the instant messaging app has assured its users that it is working on increasing the number of devices that support WhatsApp and has also introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently announced two new features for Groups. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the platform will now give more control to admins and is now making group navigation more smooth and easy for users.

The new tool, which is focused on giving more control to admins, allows them to control who can join the group using the shared group invite link. Now the group admins can decide who can join and who can not. This way, admins will have more control to make groups more secure and ensure that only trusted individuals are part of the community.

The second group feature will allow users to see which groups they have in common with someone else. The feature will allow users to search for the contact's name and see their groups in common, making it easier for the users to navigate and stay connected. The feature will come in handy, especially in big groups and communities where it is difficult to remember all the groups in which you are included.



