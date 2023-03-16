WhatsApp now allows iOS users to post voice notes on status, here is how

WhatsApp rolled out the ability to share voice notes on status last month for Android users. The new update allows users to record and share voice notes with their WhatsApp contacts. Now releasing the new feature for more users, the Meta-owned instant-messaging platform is finally making it available for its iOS users with the new app update.

The 'Voice Status' feature is being rolled out with the new WhatsApp version 23.5.77 for iOS. The feature allows users to record a voice note and share it to status with contact. To get the new update, head over to the App Store and update the WhatsApp app.

Once updated, here is a quick guide on how you can share your voice note on status.

How to share voice message on WhatsApp for iPhone

- Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

- Go to the 'Status' tab located at the bottom of the screen.

- Tap on the floating button with the pencil icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

- Tap on the microphone icon to start recording a voice message.

- Hold down the microphone icon and start recording your message. You can record for up to 30 seconds.

- Release the microphone icon when you are done recording your message.

- After listening and reviewing your recording, tap on the send icon to share your recording as a status update.

That's it! Your voice message will now be visible to your WhatsApp contacts as a status update.

WhatsApp in its changelog for the App Store further mentions that the platform is still rolling out the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for iOS users. The new feature will allow iOS users to perform multiple tasks during a WhatsApp video call without the video being paused.

To enable PiP mode headover to your iPhone's Setting app, then tap on General and Picture in Picture and flip the 'Start PiP Automatically' toggle to green. Once enabled, your iPhone will support the PiP mode in WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the feature is already available for Android users.

In the meantime, WhatsApp is also working on more features which are scheduled to be released in future updates of the app. The upcoming features include split view on Android tablets, call link feature for Windows, the ability to schedule group calls, control group participant for iOS and Android and more.

In the related news, WhatsApp is also testing a new update which will swap phone number with username in group chat in the chat box. According to reports, the feature is currently available for the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS and will soon be released for all users.

