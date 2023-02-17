WhatsApp now allows users to send 100 photos and videos in single go 



Tired of not being able to send more than 30 pictures on WhatsApp? The messaging app now lets you send more than 100 pictures and videos.WhatsApp has introduced new features that allow users to send up to 100 photos and videos in a single message. Previously, the maximum number of photos and videos that could be sent at once was 30. However, with the new update, WhatsApp for Android version 2.22.24.73 has extended the limit to 100, giving users the flexibility to share more media at once.

In addition to the increased limit, WhatsApp has also added a new feature that allows users to add captions to documents. Previously, users could only write captions for photos and videos, but now they can add captions to documents shared in personal and group chats. WhatsApp has also expanded the character limit for group subjects and descriptions to help users better describe their groups. Although the company has not specified the new limit, it is expected to be more than the previous limit of 25 characters for group subjects and 512 characters for descriptions.



While the new features are currently only available on WhatsApp for Android, the company may soon introduce them to iOS. WhatsApp has been testing a feature called "Kept Messages" with a selected group of beta testers on WhatsApp for Business. The feature will allow users to keep disappearing messages, and WhatsApp is also testing transcripts on iOS. Additionally, last year WhatsApp increased the file limit to 2GB from the previous limit of 100MB, but the feature has not yet been introduced to WhatsApp for iOS.



These new features are expected to make it easier for users to share media and documents on WhatsApp. With the increased limit for photos and videos, users can now share more content in a single message, reducing the need for multiple messages. The new feature for captions on documents will also make it easier for users to add context to the files they share. Finally, the expansion of the character limit for group subjects and descriptions will help users better describe their groups, making it easier to find and join groups of interest.



Overall, these new features demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to improving its platform and providing users with a better messaging experience. As WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce new features, it remains one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion active users.



