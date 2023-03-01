WhatsApp now lets iPhone users create their own personalized stickers, here is how

WhatsApp users can make messaging more fun by using stickers and GIFs. While the platform allows users to create their own fun GIFs by providing an inbuilt option, for stickers, users are still dependent on the third party apps. However, WhatsApp has now taken this problem seriously and has finally brought an option to let users create fun personalized stickers.

According to Wabetainfo, a website which tracks the latest developments of WhatsApp, the platform has released a new update which will allow users to create their own personalized stickers by using photos in their device's gallery. However, the new update is only released for iPhone users who have updated with iOS 16 and above.

The report suggests that WhatsApp has silently added the custom sticker making option for iOS users with version 23.3.77 of WhatsApp for iPhone. Users who have updated with iOS 16 or above can get the update by downloading the latest version of WhatsApp from the Apple App Store. Once updated, iPhone users will be easily able to convert their gallery photos into WhatsApp stickers without relying on any third-party apps.

But there is a catch. Like Gifs, the process for creating stickers is not straightforward and you will not see a dedicated option for the same. Instead, WhatsApp is using the feature of iOS 16 API that allows users to separate a subject from an image through long-pressing and drag-and-drop gestures. Using the feature, users can separate the subject of their photos and then drop it into any WhatsApp chat to create a sticker.

Here's how you can create your personalized stickers on iPhone.

How to create WhatsApp stickers on iPhone

To create custom stickers on WhatsApp for iPhone using the remove background and drag and drop option, follow these steps:

- Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

- Next select a photo and long-press on it to separate its subject from the background.

-Now drag and drop the subject into any WhatsApp chat.

- Notable, to drag and drop make sure your WhatsApp app is opened in the background while you use iPhone's Photos app.

- After dragging and dropping the image in a WhatsApp chat, the platform will prompt you to convert the subject into a sticker.

- Once the sticker is created, it will also be saved in your WhatsApp sticker collection. You can then use the same stickers in other conversations as well.

Note that this feature is currently only available for iPhone users running iOS 16 or above. In case you are enabled to use the feature, wait a bit as WhatsApp will roll out updates in coming weeks for all the iPhone users with iOS 16 or above.