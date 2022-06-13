WhatsApp now lets people add up to 512 participants in a group

WhatsApp has now started rolling out a new update to beta testers. The messaging platform is now allowing users to add up to 512 people in a group, which is a major update. The company isn't taking a lot of time to add new features and is releasing them on a timely basis. The new group size limit feature was officially announced back in May and it was first released to select users. It is now being rolled out to everyone who is using the beta version.

The current group size limit is 256 people and now with the latest update, one will be able to create a bigger group with up to 512 participants. Do keep in mind that the update has been rolled out to Android and iOS beta testers of WhatsApp. It is currently unknown as to when this feature will be released for the stable version of WhatsApp.

If you are a beta tester, then you will find the new feature in the 2.22.12.10 Android version and 22.12.0.70 iOS version of WhatsApp. Even if you are not a beta tester, you can sign up for the beta program here. But, the beta program for this messaging app is usually full. But, you can still try out your luck.

WhatsApp had said that this was one of the most requested features. "One of the top requests we've consistently received is the option to add more people to a chat, so now we're slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group," WhatsApp wrote in an official announcement last month.

Besides, WhatsApp is also working on an option that will allow people to store all their chats locally on their device from a third-party service. Currently, users get the option to back up all the chats to Google Drive and you don't have full control over it. With the addition of the new option, users will be able to move chat backups to their phone's local storage space and one will also get the option to add them again to Google Drive.

