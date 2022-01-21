WhatsApp now testing ability to import chat history from Android phones

WhatsApp is working on a set of interesting features to enhance the user experience. The messaging app was recently spotted testing the possibility of transferring chat history from Android to iOS. Previously, WhatsApp had already rolled out the possibility of migrating chat history from iOS to Samsung and Pixel phones. WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart announced that soon the messaging app will get the feature to transfer chat history from Android to iOS.

Before WhatsApp announced the chat migration feature, it was difficult for Android and iOS users to migrate their chat history. Moving to a new operating system meant losing old chats. However, WhatsApp has made things simpler now. iOS users can now move their chats to Samsung devices. The messaging app also enabled support for Pixel phones. It was also speculated that the phones running on Android 12 devices will receive chat migration support soon.

Now, as per the latest updates, WhatsApp has been rigorously testing the Android to iOS chat migration feature. The new update was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.20.11 by Wabetanifo. The report reveals that an "import chat history from Android" option was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS. The screenshots show that WhatsApp will ask for your permission to import the chat history before starting the process. Wabetainfo says that the feature is not available right now, it is currently under development and will only be available in a future update.

Apart from this, WhatsApp was spotted working on a possibility to pause and resume voice messages on the beta version of the desktop app. WhatsApp already lets the beta users listen to the voice messages before sending them on the desktop, but now the users will also get the ability to pause and resume the recordings. Using this feature, you can listen to the voice note before sending it, you can delete the voice note or you can resume the recording.

The pause and play feature are already available on WhatsApp for iOS. It has not been rolled out on Android beta yet but will be available at a later stage. It is important to note that the features are currently under development and not ready for a stable release yet.