WhatsApp now working on possibility of speeding up forwarded voice notes

WhatsApp is working on letting users speed up forwarded voice notes. WhatsApp had rolled out the possibility of speeding up the voice notes. Currently, users can rush through the voice messages by increasing the speed by 1.5X. However, the same cannot be done with forwarded voice notes. You will have to hear the way it has been sent. As per the latest updates, WhatsApp will now let users speed up the forwarded voice notes.

WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetainfo, in a report has stated that the possibility of speeding up a forwarded voice message is currently not possible because there is no playback button available. However, WhatsApp is currently working on the feature to get the new playback button on the forwarded voice messages.

"WhatsApp is working on introducing a playback speed button for forwarded voice notes. The feature has been spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it's currently under development, and it's surely coming on the next versions of WhatsApp beta for Android as well," the tipster noted,

Once rolled out, the feature would help users save a lot of time. Users can simply rush through the messages by tapping on the playback button and setting the speed at 2x. Forwarded voice notes are not useful in most cases.

On a related note, WhatsApp introduced two new safety features in India including message level reporting and flash calls. The flash calls option lets you verify the user's phone number through an automated call instead of an SMS. With the flash call feature, you will not have to go through the time-taking process of entering the six-digit OTP. WhatsApp has said that a new option is much safer than SMS verification.

Another feature that WhatsApp has introduced is called Message level reporting. Using this feature, you can report accounts to WhatsApp by flagging a specific message. Users can simply long-press a particular message to either report or block a user.

"In our continuous endeavour to provide more safety and control to users, WhatsApp is now introducing two new safety features, 'flash calls' and 'message level reporting' to ensure that user experience remains secure, in addition to the host of other safety measures and product features that allow users to continue safeguarding their personal messaging experience," WhatsApp said in a statement.