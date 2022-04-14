WhatsApp Pay will now be available to 100 million users in India

WhatsApp has received permission from the NPCI to expand the WhatsApp Pay to over 100 million users in India. Previously, WhatsApp was only allowed to roll out the WhatsApp Pay feature to only 40 million users. The payments feature is based on the UPI platform. It lets users send and receive payments on the app itself. WhatsApp has not launched a standalone app for payments, but the feature is available within the app. There is, however, a special icon for payments.

"National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has approved an additional sixty (60) million users on UPI for WhatsApp. With this approval, WhatsApp will be able to expand the service to its hundred (100) million users," a spokesperson told TechCrunch. Among the 400 million users, only 100 million users will get access to the feature.

Because of the phased rollout imposed on WhatsApp by NPCI, the messaging app has not been able to grab a wider market share. The payments feature is not as widely used in India as much as the other payments apps, including Google Pay, Paytm and others, are. However, now that the feature is being rolled out to a wider audience, more and more users are expected to use the payments feature of the app.

The WhatsApp payments feature was designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). The payments feature was first launched in India.

WhatsApp says that in order to send money on WhatsApp in India, it's necessary to have a bank account and debit card in India. "WhatsApp sends instructions to banks, also known as payment service providers, that initiate the transfer of money via UPI between sender and receiver bank accounts. We're delighted to be working with five leading banks in India: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank. People can send money on WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI supported app," the app notes in a blog post.