WhatsApp Payments gets in-app Stickers with common Indian phrases on money

WhatsApp has been working hard on its payments feature in India in order to push its user base towards using the app's ability. In yet another update, WhatsApp has introduced a range of stickers to its payments feature in a bid to make things more exciting for those who use WhatsApp to make payments.

The update is specific to the WhatsApp user base in India and hence brings Indian-themed Payments stickers. The company says that these new illustrations have been built on various cultural expressions in the country that indicate money exchange.

WhatsApp collaborated with five Indian illustrators to exclusively launch this new pack of Payments stickers for its users in India. These stickers have thus been released as part of five packs, depicting various Indian experiences related to money and payments.

WhatsApp users will be able to find these new stickers under the Payments section of the app, while transferring money to a contact. These can be used while making payments to someone, by simply selecting the desired sticker at the time of fund transfer. The message of the fund transfer will then be sent to the recipient along with the chosen sticker.

In order to use the new stickers, users can choose to send money to a contact by opening their WhatsApp chat and clicking on the Rupees icon in the input bar, placed between the camera and the attachments icon. Then enter the amount you wish to send to the person. The chat window at the bottom will give you an option to add a note to the transaction.

Within this chat window, select the Stickers option at the bottom, which is placed right next to the Emojis icon. You will be able to see the new Payments stickers here. Select the one you like and proceed to make the payment by clicking on Next and then Send Payment.

The new stickers are the latest attempt by WhatsApp to increase its Payments users in India. Earlier, the chat app announced that the Camera icon in Composer will now lets users scan any QR code. The QR codes will help make payments "at more than 20 million stores in India," WhatsApp stated at the time.