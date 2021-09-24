WhatsApp Payments to get cashback feature, Group chats to have new design and functions

WhatsApp is working on a series of new features for its app if a recent report is to be believed. The features range across WhatsApp Payments, groups and more and are currently said to be under development. Some of these features have already been spotted in a beta rollout, while others are expected to mark debut on the beta platform once developed.

Probably the most important feature among these, WhatsApp is working on offering cashback to users of WhatsApp Payments. A report by WABetaInfo presents a screenshot capturing the feature in action. The screenshot shows a push notification that tells the users that they will be able to avail a cashback on their next payment through WhatsApp Payments.

WABetaInfo states that the cashback on WhatsApp Payments will be available in a future update. Once out, it is likely to offer cashback of up to Rs 10 to users on their use of WhatsApp Payments, though the report mentions that this limit might change as the rollout nears.

It also clears that the cashback will only be applicable for UPI payments in India and that it will be credited to the user's account in 48 hours. Though not much is known about the feature as of now, we can expect a cashback program like Paytm being run by WhatsApp in order to increase the adoption of its Payments feature in the country.

New WhatsApp Group features

In previous beta updates, WhatsApp was seen introducing a couple of new features for WhatsApp Group users. For Android, the WhatsApp 2.21.20.2 beta brings a new group icon editor feature. The feature will let users quickly create icons for groups that can be placed instead of an image as a group display photo. Users will also be able to select the background colour to go with the icon.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a new design for the group info page on WhatsApp for iOS. The new design brings bigger chat and call buttons than before and now places them at the front and centre for easier access. This latest redesign was spotted in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.190.15 and is expected to be publicly rolled out soon.