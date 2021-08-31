WhatsApp rival Telegram has highest number of users in India, clocks 1 billion downloads globally

Telegram has joined the list of apps that have been downloaded over 1 billion times globally. Interestingly, India has a huge role to play in Telegram's new victory as it has the maximum number of users in India. As per reports, India is the largest market for Telegram with 22 per cent of its lifetime installs. Telegram has been around since 2013 but it witnessed an exponential growth only after WhatsApp's confusing policies came into play. A lot of users who were clueless about WhatsApp's new terms of services and privacy policies downloaded Telegram fearing invasion of privacy.

The Sensor Tower report revealed that Telegram crossed the 1 billion downloads mark first on Friday. "[India is] followed by Russia and Indonesia, which represent about 10% and 8% of [all installs], respectively. The app's installs accelerated in 2021, reaching about 214.7 million installs in the first half of 2021, up 61% year-over-year from 133 million in H1 2020," the Sensor Tower data reported by TechCrunch revealed. Interestingly, Telegram's rival WhatsApp also has the largest user base in India.

However, the report by TechCrunch says, that the no of downloads does not equate to the app's active user base. It currently has over 500 million active users, all thanks to WhatsApp. Telegram witnessed an onslaught of users after it was deemed safer by the users over WhatsApp. The confusing terms of service and privacy policy had thrown the users in a tizzy. However, this did not hamper WhatsApp's growth in any way because it is, despite all the hullabaloo around its policies, the most used messaging app, with 2 billion active users around the globe.

The Sensor Tower report states that apart from India, Telegram had maximum users in Indonesia and Russia. Indonesia has 10 per cent of the total share whereas Russia had 8 per cent.

"By focusing on privacy, Telegram has managed to carve out its own niche in what remains a highly competitive mobile messaging market," Craig Chapple, Mobile Insights Strategist, EMEA, Sensor Tower, was quoted by Gadgets 360 as saying.

Telegram was launched in 2013 as an iOS-only app by brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov. It is headquartered in Dubai.