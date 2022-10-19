WhatsApp roll out new feature update for iOS: Status reaction feature, call links and more

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for iOS users. The update version 22.21.75 will now allow iPhone users to react to WhatsApp status updates. The reaction features similar to Instagram status react is already available for Android users. Now iPhone users can also use the new feature after updating WhatsApp from the App Store.



According to the official announcement by the Apple Store changelog, the reaction feature will be available for all the iOS users 'over the coming weeks'. The feature was earlier in beta testing for both Android and iOS users. The feature was first rolled out for the Android version and now it will be available for iOS version of WhatsApp. Along with the status reaction, the update will bring a couple of new features including Call Links feature, Admin Group message delete and more.



Let's take a closer look at all the new WhatsApp features available for iOS users.



Status Reaction Feature

This new update will allow iOS users to react to WhatsApp status with eight available emojis-- Smiling Face with Heart eyes, Face with tears of joy, Face with open mouth, Crying face, Folded hands, Clapping hands, Party popper and hundred points. The reaction emojis will be shown when a user opens a status. Pretty much similar to how reaction features work on Instagram.



Call Links feature

iOS users will also get the 'Call Links' feature. You will see the tab added within the Calls tab on WhatsApp. The feature will allow users to create a link for an audio or video call and share on other platforms to invite people. Just like how WhatsApp group invite links work.



Undo 'delete for me' message

WhatsApp allows users to delete a message once sent. You can either delete it for yourself or for everyone. But sometimes, you accidentally click on 'delete message for me' when you were supposed to delete a message for everyone. But now with the 'Undo delete for me' feature, you can recover the message you deleted. Notably, you cannot undo deleted messages for everyone.



Admin delete feature

Now group admins can delete any message by participants which they find problematic. The new update will now only notify admins if a group member leaves the group.