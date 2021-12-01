WhatsApp rolling out possibility to undo status updates for selected users

WhatsApp is working on loads of features to enhance the user experience. WhatsApp was spotted testing the possibility to undo status updates for the beta users. This means that users will now get to see an undo option whenever they post a status on WhatsApp. The feature was spotted on the iOS beta app and has not been made available to non-beta users yet.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the possibility to undo status updates on the beta version of the app. The feature would allow you to quickly delete a status update you have posted by mistake. Currently, you have the tedious process of tapping on the three dots to delete a status update you have posted in a hurry or by mistake. However, once the undo feature is rolled out, you can quickly recall whatever you have posted on the messaging app. The WhatsApp Status is similar to Instagram Stories, which remains live on the platform for 24 hours. Your contacts can view the status but it will not be visible to people who are not added to your contact list.

Along with the possibility to undo status updates, WhatsApp fixed issues related to new status updates. The feature has been made available to the iOS beta users, so for now, only iOS users can check it. In order to use the feature, users will have to update to WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.240.17.

"After publishing the status update, the option "Undo" will be momentarily visible: if you select it, the status update will be automatically deleted for everyone. This shortcut is useful when you post something by mistake, and you want to quickly delete it. This feature is available for some iOS beta testers today. If it's not available for your WhatsApp account, it means it has not been rolled out for you yet and the next beta updates may help your account to receive the feature," the report said.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on the possibility to let users forward stickers quickly. WhatsApp has reportedly added a new shortcut next to the stickers, which will let users forward stickers without putting in much effort. The forward shortcut will appear next to the sticker in the message thread. You can tap on the shortcut and forward it to your contacts. Once the feature is rolled out, users will not have to follow the lengthy process of tapping and holding the sticker and then forwarding it to their contacts.