WhatsApp rolling out the ability to pause and resume audio while recording voice note

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of features to enhance the user experience. The messaging app is rolling out the feature to pause and resume audio while recording voice notes. The feature has been rolled out to certain beta testers only. As per reports, users will finally be able to see voice waveforms while recording a voice note can finally pause them too. Currently, WhatsApp has the ability to pause and play voice notes while listening to this.

Wabetainfo reports that WhatsApp has now introduced a new pause button: after tapping the pause button, you can see that it's finally possible to resume recording the voice note.This feature has been released to certain beta testers today, and it is also available after installing the new WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.22.6.7 update. If you don't see the new pause and resume feature while recording voice notes, it means your WhatsApp account is not ready. In this case, you will receive the feature when a future update is released, because WhatsApp is used to releasing it day by day.

On a related note, WhatsApp has now been spotted testing a feature that would allow users to create links to join calls on the messaging app. Previously, WhatsApp had rolled out the ability to join a call even if it had already started. Now, it will allow the host to create a link for WhatsApp calls and invite other contacts.

WhatsApp will soon make it easier for people to join calls by using call links. The call host will be able to create links within their contact list and share them with anyone. The link can be shared with people who are not added to your contact list. It is important to note that to make a call on WhatsApp using the link, a user will be required to create an account on WhatsApp if he doesn't have one. That is because WhatsApp calls are secured by end-to-end encryption.



The feature would be slightly different from the one that is already available on Messenger Rooms. The Messenger Room could be joined by anyone, even a non-Facebook user, but unfortunately, the WhatsApp call can only be joined by users who have WhatsApp accounts. "Since this feature is under development, you cannot create call links right now, but WhatsApp is working on releasing this feature in a future update." the report states.



