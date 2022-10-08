WhatsApp rolls out big privacy update for Android users

WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy feature for users. The messaging app now allows you to hide your online status in chats, which is one of the biggest updates. This is an important privacy feature that is already available in the Signal app. There are still a few other privacy features that WhatsApp lacks, such as screenshot blocking, and an incognito keyboard. But it is gradually adding it to its messaging app to offer users more convenience and better control over their privacy.



Now, if you don't want your WhatsApp contacts to see when you are online or using the app, then you can simply hide it by visiting the settings section. However, if you turn off the Online Status feature for your friends, then you also won't be able to check out their online presence. This is similar to how Last Seen feature works and you will find the latest update in the same section.



However, every feature also has a disadvantage, and this one too has one. With the latest privacy update, WhatsApp is making it difficult for people to understand if someone has blocked you. If a user hides all three privacy options (Online, Profile Photo and Status) in the Privacy section of app, then it will be difficult for a person to identify blocked status.

Now, users will have only one option to check if they have been blocked by someone. If the chat shows two check marks, then it means that your message has been delivered and you are not blocked. However, there are chances that the person's internet might be off, and WhatsApp doesn't work without it. So, the receiver won't receive your message and the chat will only show one check mark when the sender's mobile data is off. If a person hasn't blocked you, then the chat will display two check marks when the receiver turns on the internet.

The new WhatsApp feature is already live and people can use it right now. Here's a detailed guide on how you can hide your online status from people.



How to hide online status on WhatsApp?



Step 1: You first need to open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three-dotted icon placed on the top right corner.



Step 2: Now, tap on Settings > Account > Privacy option.



Step 3: You will now see the "Last Seen and Online" feature. Tap on it and then select Nobody and "Same as last seen" option. When you tap on "Nobody," you will be able to hide the online status from everyone. You can also choose "My Contacts" option, then your online status will only be available to your contacts.