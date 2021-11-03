WhatsApp rolls out special stickers for Diwali, here is how you can send them to your friends and family

With Diwali just around the corner, WhatsApp has rolled out special stickers for Diwali. Now you can wish your friends, family using the stickers WhatsApp has rolled out. You will not have to download stickers from third-party apps anymore as WhatsApp has got interesting stickers that express every emotion. From the formal "Happy Diwali" texts to "pathakha" stickers you can find almost everything in the list. The stickers will help you bridge the physical distance between you and your loved ones.

"To add to the festive cheer and make the exchange of messages more expressive, emotive and fun, WhatsApp has curated a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. There is something for everyone and these Diwali stickers on WhatsApp are sure to make festive message exchange with friends and family even more exciting," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Here is how to download and send WhatsApp's Diwali stickers

— Go to WhatsApp

— Open the chat window

— Click on the sticker icon (for iOS this is located on the right side of the text bar and for Android, the stickers icon is next to the GIF option.

—Next, tap the 'plus' icon and then simply select the Happy Diwali sticker pack and download

—Once you have successfully downloaded the stickers, you can get back to the chat window and start sending as many as stickers as you want to your friends and family.

If you do not want to follow the lengthy process, you can also directly download the sticker pack from this link: https://wa.me/stickerpack/Diwali

On a related note, WhatsApp has rolled out three new important updates. WhatsApp has rolled out one new feature for the web version of the app as well as the mobile version whereas two new features have been launched for the mobile app. WhatsApp users can edit their images on the web as well as the mobile before sending them, users can also get sticker suggestions and the link preview have gotten better on the app.