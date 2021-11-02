WhatsApp rolls out three new features including desktop editor, sticker suggestions and more

WhatsApp has added three new features to its app. The Facebook-owned company has announced one new feature for the web version of the app as well as the mobile version whereas two new features have been launched for the mobile app. WhatsApp users can edit their images on the web as well as the mobile before sending them, users can also get sticker suggestions and the link preview have gotten better on the app.

Announcing the features, WhatsApp said in a statement, "We know feeling comfortable expressing yourself is an important part of why people use WhatsApp to keep in contact with their friends and family. Whether that's sending voice messages or photos and videos, sharing a Status post, or a link to something you've seen online. Over the past few months we've made a few changes to WhatsApp to answer some of your feature requests and to keep giving you the best experience."

WhatsApp has shared glimpses of its new features on Twitter. So here are the features WhatsApp has announced and how they function.

Desktop photo editor— The Desktop Photo Editor is a very important feature that the messaging app has announced. The feature lets users edit images on their desktop app before sending them. Users can also add stickers to the pictures. The feature was only limited to the mobile version of the app. However, now WhatsApp web users can also use this feature



Sticker suggestions— WhatsApp will now suggest stickers according to your conversations. You can get the perfect sticker suggestion as you type .WhatsApp has made it easier for users to find stickers in the middle of the chats that do not disrupt the chat flow of users. Sometimes you waste a lot of time trying to look for the perfect sticker. WhatsApp's contextual sticker will prompt sticker suggestions as you type, enabling you to find that right sticker at the right time to accurately express yourself.

Link Previews-- WhatsApp has changed the way how link previews appear on the app. Users can now see the complete link preview. Users can now see the full preview when you send it and people receiving the link have much more context about what you have sent and what they are about to see or read.