WhatsApp said to be working on a Communities feature

WhatsApp, the leading encrypted messaging platform is said to be working on a new function reportedly called the Communities feature. The possibility of such a feature was first reported in October by XDA Developers.

The Communities feature appears to give group admins more power over groups. This includes the ability to create groups within groups, which may be similar to how channels are arranged beneath an umbrella Discord community. The feature called 'Community' was seen in the latest beta version for WhatsApp, version 2.21.21.6.

For example, communities should also have a system of invitations by link or QR code so that others can join in and participate. "Anyone with WhatsApp can follow this link to join this community. Just share it with people you trust," reads an excerpt from a message found in the beta version by XDA Developers.

By working on a Communities like feature, WhatsApp may be trying to close the bridge the gap between it and other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal. Earlier this year, WhatsApp's new privacy policy caused confusion among users about what it would share with parent company Facebook, sparking a mass exodus to those other apps.

The Community feature could also offer admins more control over groups and provide a channel for them to share messages across the community. It could also offer more roles to users such as community managers.

While many believe that the groups and community feature will co-exist, there are speculations that the name 'groups' will be replaced by 'community' in the new update.

At the moment, since the evidence of this new function is found only in the beta code of the WhatsApp app, there is no official confirmation by the company. However, this is just the APK teardown and it may or may not be part of future updates since it is yet to be tested or implemented and it could be removed by WhatsApp developers.

Currently, the feature is only limited to those who have WhatsApp beta download. To become beta on Android, you need to search for the app on Google Play With the words "WhatsApp Beta".