WhatsApp shuts down Taliban helpline number in Afghanistan, YouTube cracks down on Tablian accounts

Social media companies have maintained a firm stance against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Google-owned YouTube said that it would not allow accounts that are operated by the Taliban on its site. Facebook's messaging app WhatsApp too has shut down a complaints' helpline for the people of Afghanistan to contact the Taliban. The helpline group was set by the Taliban after it gained control over Afghanistan after 20 years.

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has invoked fear amongst the citizens of the country. People are desperate to flee the country as they fear that their freedom of speech would be snatched away by the terrorist organisation in power. The women are scared of the harsh treatments that were meted out in the horrific rule of the Taliban. As soon as the terrorist organisation took over, it painted the images of women on the storefronts black around Kabul city.

As per the Financial Times report, WhatsApp has shut down helpline groups operated by the Taliban. Although WhatsApp has not commented on the matter, it has said that the "service was obligated by US sanctions laws to ban accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban." Facebook also blocked emergency helpline numbers issued by the organisation along with other Taliban channels. The numbers were reportedly issued for civilians to report cases of loot and violence.

Facebook had said that it designates the Taliban as a terrorist group and bans content related to the organisation from its platform. Facebook in turn was accused by a Taliban spokesperson for censoring its content on its platform.

YouTube also said that it would terminate all accounts related to the Taliban. "YouTube complies with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws, including relevant US sanctions. As such, if we find an account believed to be owned and operated by the Afghan Taliban, we terminate it," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

However, Twitter, on the other hand, does not plan to introduce a blanket policy on Taliban activity on its platform. The company said that it takes action against any account that violates its guidelines.

"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving. We're also witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance," a company spokesperson told the Verge.