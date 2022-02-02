WhatsApp spotted testing message reactions, feature expected to arrive in a future update

WhatsApp has been spotted testing the iMessage-like message reactions feature yet again. The feature was spotted earlier as well but WhatsApp did not roll it out immediately. However, now it seems that the feature would arrive sooner than we can expect. Meta rolled out the message reactions feature for Facebook Messenger a couple of days ago. Along with this, a screenshot detection feature was rolled out on Messenger. These are some of the features that were also being tested on WhatsApp.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. The WhatsApp tipster had also shared the screenshot of how the feature would look once it is rolled out.The message reactions feature would let users react to messages with a bunch of emojis available. Users will simply have to tap on the message to select an emoji and send. The message reactions feature is similar to the one on iMessage.

Wabetainfo also revealed that you can react to a message multiple times with different emojis. The process is also end-to-end encrypted so nobody outside the chat can see your reactions. Messages can have an infinite amount of reactions, but if you have more than 999 reactions, you will read "999+". This is especially applicable in group chats.

The WhatsApp features tracker reveals that the feature is currently under development. The final product may differ from what has appeared during the beta updates.

On a related note, WhatsApp officially rolled out the possibility to transfer chat history from iPhone to Android phone. However, the feature will not be rolled out to all Android phones initially, WhatsApp is starting with Samsung phones that are running on Android 10 and higher. To transfer the data, users will require a USB-Type C cable to the lighting connector. Even after you have transferred your data from an old device to a new phone, your data will be stored in old device for as long as you want. If you want to get rid of it, you can delete it manually.



