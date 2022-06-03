WhatsApp spotted working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to make the messaging app for useful. WhatsApp was recently spotted working on a new unread chat filter to WhatsApp Desktop Beta users on version 2.2221.1. The new feature would let users read "unread" messages all in a row when the it is enabled. The filter button was spotted next to the search bar. Of late, WhatsApp has been working on a host of features. It was recently testing an edit button for texts that were already sent.

The feature was spotted by Wabetainfo, the website that tracks all the WhatsApp-related developments. WhatsApp made some big changes to the way we message people. After releasing the feature to react to messages, WhatsApp will now let users edit messages after sending them. WhatsApp reportedly started working on the feature five years ago but discarded it soon after it was reported on Twitter. However, finally, after a hiatus of five years, WhatsApp has contemplated working on the edit feature all over again.

Wabetainfo has shared the screenshot of the edit feature that is currently being developed. The screenshot shows a dedicated edit option when you select a message you have sent. Along with options to copy and forward the messages, the users will also get an edit option. Upon selecting the edit button, you can correct any typo or spelling error in your message even after you have sent it. The current setup only allows users to delete the message. You can not unsend it or edit it.

"Probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news," Wabetainfo report said.



The feature was being tested on WhatsApp beta for Android but the report states that WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature to WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop, and more details will be available later. However, since this feature is under development, it cannot be ascertained when the feature will be ready for a stable update, but WhatsApp may roll it out soon to more beta users.



