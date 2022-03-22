WhatsApp starts rolling out stable version of multi-device feature

About eight months ago, WhatsApp offered early access to the multi-device support on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. However, as per latest development, the multi-device support is now out of beta. The beta mode made the multi-device support an opt-in feature. People who were interested in checking the multi-device feature could do it by opting in for the feature. But now WhatsApp has started rolling out the stable version of the feature, which means it is no longer an opt-in feature. The feature will now get activated for all users.

As per Wabetainfo, the website that tracks all the developments of WhatsApp noted that the messaging app is now removing the option to opt-out of the multi-device beta and some beta testers (that didn't join the beta) can use multi-device without joining. WhatsApp has not rolled out a stable version of the feature, but it has automatically enabled the feature for some beta testers.

"The option to opt-out of the multi-device beta program has been removed. As you can see in this screenshot, the row "Multi-device beta" is disappeared: this means that those users cannot leave the multi-device beta program anymore.If you didn't join the multi-device beta, and the changes are applied to your WhatsApp account too, this update logged out all your linked devices, so you can relink them again using multi-device, which has been automatically enabled for your WhatsApp account," the Wabetainfo report stated.

WhatsApp will make an official announcement before rolling out the multi-device feature for non-beta users.

WhatsApp will also let users link devices without needing the primary smartphone to be online. This is an opt-in feature that is labelled as "Beta" in the Linked Devices option in the Settings menu on WhatsApp. If you enable the option, you will be unlinked from all devices. After the fresh linking, you would be able to use it like before. Things will be a little different this time as you would not require your smartphone for the login. You will not have to keep the phone near your laptop and make sure it is online before using WhatsApp Web. The linked devices will be able to receive and send messages for up to 14 days if you don't manually log out.