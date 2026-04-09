WhatsApp starts rolling out username feature: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp’s username has been awaited for months, as the company has been working on the feature since last year. Previously, Meta revealed the June 2026 timeline for the rollout, but is reportedly testing the feature within a small group of users on Android and iOS, according to a WABetaInfo report.

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As of now, the WhatsApp usernames are rolling out in phases, and they will likely be available for more users later this year. Usernames are said to come as a privacy feature, where users don’t have to share their phone numbers. Know more about how WhatsApp usernames would work.

How do WhatsApp usernames work?

The report claims that WhatsApp has already started rolling out the username feature for a limited number of Android and iOS users, allowing users to create unique usernames for their accounts. To set up a WhatsApp username, users will be required to go to the app’s profile settings. Here, users will find a dedicated option for usernames once the feature is rolled out.

Then the app will intuitively provide users with the step-by-step process for creating a unique username. However, there are certain requirements that they will have to fulfil to land on a desired username.

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Username character requirements

Reportedly, WhatsApp has laid out certain rules for users to pick a username. WhatsApp usernames should now start with "www." and they can not end with a domain (like .com or .net).

Username must consist of at least one letter, so users cannot only select numbers or symbols. In addition, only characters are allowed, such as lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods, and underscores. In addition, the username should have 3-35 characters

A username on WhatsApp must be available across all Meta platforms (like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp). They cannot use already taken usernames on Instagram or Facebook, but they can still use them on WhatsApp only if they prove that they own that same username on those platforms.

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Furthermore, users must verify ownership by linking their accounts through Accounts Centre to use the same username. Once the ownership is confirmed, they can use the same username on WhatsApp. But if someone else already owns that username on Facebook and Instagram, then it cannot be used on WhatsApp, even if it looks available.

