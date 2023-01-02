WhatsApp stops working for 49 smartphones: check if your phone is in the list

WhatsApp rolls out new features and updates every month to enhance users' interface, privacy and keep up with the latest technologies of operating systems. Both Android and iOS smartphones get new system updates and bug fixes frequently to adapt to newer operating system versions in Android, iOS and even desktop versions. Along with new updates for newer OS, WhatsApp also removes its support from older or outdated OS so that it can focus solely on new technologies. By the end of 2022, the Meta-owned platform announced it will stop releasing new updates for more than 49 smartphones which include both Android and iOS devices.
So, after December 31, WhatsApp is no longer supporting outdated OS. So many users who are still using an older OS will not be able to update WhatsApp with new updates and, eventually, the app will stop working on their smartphones. But most people need not worry because it is for old OS and phones.
"To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", cites WhatsApp on its blog.
WhatsApp has ended support for around 49 smartphones across brands. Here's the list which includes some smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG and so on.
So if you are using one of these smartphones then you will no longer get WhatsApp updates - including new features and security updates from WhatsApp. Eventually, the platform will stop working on your device as downloading updates are important to get security, big fixes and feature updates.
Notably, most of the phones in the list are already old models and not many people now use them. However, if you still have one of these phones, then it's time to get a new device. As not only WhatsApp, many other app also stop their support for outdated OS and without new security updates, your smartphone becomes vulnerable to cyber security threats.
