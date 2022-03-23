WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging platforms across the globe. While messaging apps like this have made our life easier in connecting with people around the world, it has also become a medium for easily spreading fake news. While the company has taken several strict measures to curb the spread of false news, WhatsApp still finds a lot of people who violate its terms and conditions. Until now, the company has either banned or blocked millions of WhatsApp users for various reasons. One of them is of course spreading fake news using a bogus account.

"Be aware that we ban accounts if we believe the account activity is in violation of our Terms of Service. We may not issue a warning before banning your account." the company said. WhatsApp further says a user can't publish falsehoods and engage in illegal, threatening, intimidating, hateful, and racially or ethnically offensive behavior on its messaging platform. If you are a regular WhatsApp user and don't want to get banned on the platform, then you should avoid doing some of the above-mentioned things.

WhatsApp tip: 6 things you should not do to avoid getting banned on platform

-WhatsApp says a user shouldn't connect with those contacts who ask you to stop texting them. If an individual continues to do that, then they will get banned on the platform, as per the details shared by the company.

-Secondly, one shouldn't send bulk messages, automated messages, or auto-dial using WhatsApp. "WhatsApp uses both machine learning technology and reports from users to detect and ban accounts that send unwanted automated messages," the company said on its support page.

-People should also avoid creating accounts or groups in "unauthorized or automated ways," and even avoid using modified versions of WhatsApp. For more information on how WhatsApp prevents abuse of automated and bulk messaging, you can read this white paper.

-One should also avoid sharing phone numbers without the consent or use data -obtained from illicit sources to message users on WhatsApp or add them to groups.

-WhatsApp is warning that frequent use of broadcast messages may lead people to report your messages, so it can then ban your account if a complaint is registered multiple times.

-Lastly, a WhatsApp user should also try and avoid extracting information from WhatsApp at scale, using an automated or manual tool, for any purposes. "The acquisition of information from users in this way, including phone numbers, user profile pictures, and statuses from WhatsApp violates our Terms of Service," the company said.