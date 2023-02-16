WhatsApp to bring Kept Messages feature soon, here's everything you need to know

WhatsApp is working on a bunch of new features to enhance user interface and privacy. The list of upcoming features includes improvements in some of its exciting features, including the disappearing messages feature. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is said to be testing a new feature which will allow users to save disappearing messages in the chat, preventing them from disappearing after the set timer.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been developing a new 'Kept Messages' feature for its users for the last few months. And now the platform is finally rolling out the new update for its beta testers. The latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.23.4.10) which includes this new feature, is now available for Android users through Google Play Beta Program.

What is WhatsApp kept messages feature

WhatsApp is reportedly adding a new section of 'Kept Messages' within the chat info. This feature will allow users to keep and store the messages within a disappearing chat window for everyone. Which means, once the feature is enabled for certain messages, both sender and receiver will be able to save particular messages in the chat even if the other messages disappear in the chat after a set timer.

Interestingly, the feature might not seem of such significance at first as WhatsApp already allows users to turn off disappearing messages. However, the kept messages feature will come handy for users who prefer the disappearing messages feature but still want to save some important chat messages within the chat window. It will be like saving and pinning some important messages.

Notably, the feature is currently rolling out only for some Android beta testers and will be available for other users in future app updates.

How will WhatsApp kept messages work

Once the feature is available on WhatsApp app, users will be able see a separate section of "kept messages" which will appear within chat info. Moving forward whenever a user decides on saving a disappearing message they can turn on the feature for that message and it will no longer vanish from the chat even after its expiration time.

However, WhatsApp will still allow users to delete the kept messages at anytime. The saved messages will be further saved in the kept messages section so that users can access them easily.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has already started rolling out new features with its latest Android app update. The update includes the ability to add document caption, longer group subjects and descriptions, the ability to share up to 100 media and the ability to create personalised avatars. Users can update their app to use the new features.