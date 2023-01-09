WhatsApp to let you keep disappearing messages, here is everything we know

WhatsApp is working on a lot of features, and interestingly, most of them are useful in some way. One of the features that the messaging platform is soon expected to offer users is a way to keep disappearing messages. WaBetaInfo has spotted the feature in one of Android beta versions and confirmed that this is currently under development.

WhatsApp currently lets you send disappearing messages to contacts with a time limit, which automatically get deleted after some time. But, what if people want to keep those conversations? Well, WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users to save messages on a temporary basis. There will be a visual indicator on the chat, which will help people differentiate between disappearing messages and saved ones. The "Saved message" indicator is similar to how the Star icon appears on any message. The Star feature lets you pin regular WhatsApp messages to let you immediately access certain messages.

The saved chats in disappearing mode will remain visible even after the expiration date set by a user. People can also choose to unsave messages at any point of time and the chats will then be deleted automatically. Do keep in mind that WhatsApp won't be able to recover messages once a user deletes them.

The update has been spotted in 2.23.1.11 Android beta update. The cited source is claiming that the new feature will be rolled out in the future, but it is unknown when the company plans to release it for everyone. It will first be made available to beta testers and it will then arrive to stable version.

In other news, WhatsApp just recently added a new "Accidental Delete" feature to its platform. If you accidentally hit on "Delete for me" instead of "Delete for everyone," then WhatsApp gives you five seconds of window to undo this action. This basically saves you from embarrassment and lets you delete the error that you had sent by mistake.

WhatsApp has also rolled out an important feature that lets you access the messaging app through a proxy server when the internet is not working. People can simply switch to a proxy server to continue using the app when the internet is blocked or restricted in their area by the government. For this, one needs to go to WhatsApp settings, tap on storage, scroll down and select Proxy settings. Do keep in mind that the feature is visible only in the latest version of WhatsApp, so make sure you are using the updated one.