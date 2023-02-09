WhatsApp to let you schedule calls and transcribe voice messages

WhatsApp is working on some interesting features that will improve your experience in a big way. The company is developing a feature that will let you share images in the original quality and now, it has come to light that WhatsApp will also let you schedule calls. WaBetaInfo also revealed that the app will also be able to transcribe voice messages. Here is everything you need to know about the big features that are coming to WhatsApp in the future.

There are a lot of people who use WhatsApp to attend official or personal calls. Now, the platform will let people schedule calls on the app, which seems like a great addition for groups. Until now, users had the option to schedule calls on platforms like Zoom or Google Meet.

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps in the world to communicate with people and one of the quickest ways to connect with them on call. With the addition of this feature, Meta seems to be planning to give tough competition to these apps. Though some of the unique features like recording the call are not available on WhatsApp and other video calling apps have it.

The screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo revealed that the platform will display a schedule option when you tap on the call button. Once you tap on schedule call, WhatsApp displays three options, including title, select a date, and time. After filling in the details, you will just be required to tap on the "Create" button. Once schedule a call, WhatsApp will send an alert to the participants for the meeting. Users will also be notified when the call begins, so if someone is running behind then the user will get to know about the call. This feature is visible in version 2.23.4.4 WhatsApp beta for Android.

The cited source is saying that WhatsApp will also add the ability to transcribe voice notes. But, this feature might only be available for English language. So, it won't work if a voice message is received in a different language. The feature has been spotted in the latest iOS beta version of WhatsApp. Do keep in mind that all the features are currently under development and available for beta testers of WhatsApp. The platform will release them in the future, as per the details revealed by WabetaInfo.